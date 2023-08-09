Michaels Student Living Completes 1,549-Bed Orchard Park Residence Hall at University of California, Davis

DAVIS, CALIF. — Michaels Student Living has completed Orchard Park, a 1,549-bed residence hall developed through a public-private partnership with the University of California, Davis and the Collegiate Housing Foundation.

The development spans 11 buildings, offering 613 units for graduate students and students with families. The community also includes indoor amenity spaces, two community centers and programmed outdoor space.

This property is the second phase of development for the public-private partnership, following The Green at West Village, a nine-building community offering 3,290 beds.