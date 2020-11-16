Michelin to Invest $100M in Upstate South Carolina Over Next Seven Years

Michelin North America employs 9,700 workers in South Carolina, with more than 4,300 of those jobs in Greenville County.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Michelin North America will invest $100 million in equipment and manufacturing over the next seven years in Greenville. Michelin North America has been headquartered in Greenville since 1985. The France-based tire company employs 9,700 workers in South Carolina, with more than 4,300 of those jobs in Greenville County. As part of the investment agreement with the County, Michelin will continue to pay a set fee rather than taxes for an additional five years. Since opening its first manufacturing facilities in Greenville in 1975, Michelin has invested more than $1 billion in Greenville County, according to County officials.