Michigan Central to Debut 17,000 SF The Mezz Workspace in April

DETROIT — This April, Michigan Central will open The Michigan Central Mezz, a new work and collaboration space that expands access to the innovation district in Detroit. The Mezz spans 17,000 square feet on the mezzanine level of Michigan Central Station. The workspace offers a variety of desks and work setups, meeting rooms, quiet zones, a kitchen and private wellness rooms. Access to The Mezz requires Michigan Central membership.

The network at Michigan Central includes founding partners Ford Motor Co., Google, the State of Michigan, the City of Detroit, Henry Ford Health and Newlab, a venture platform that partners with Michigan Central to support the mobility, energy and manufacturing startups that are part of the district. More than 2,000 professionals and 240 companies work across the 30-acre Michigan Central.