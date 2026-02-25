Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Michigan Central Mezz will offer a variety of desks and work setups as well as meeting rooms on the mezzanine level.
DevelopmentMichiganMidwestOffice

Michigan Central to Debut 17,000 SF The Mezz Workspace in April

by Kristin Harlow

DETROIT — This April, Michigan Central will open The Michigan Central Mezz, a new work and collaboration space that expands access to the innovation district in Detroit. The Mezz spans 17,000 square feet on the mezzanine level of Michigan Central Station. The workspace offers a variety of desks and work setups, meeting rooms, quiet zones, a kitchen and private wellness rooms. Access to The Mezz requires Michigan Central membership.

The network at Michigan Central includes founding partners Ford Motor Co., Google, the State of Michigan, the City of Detroit, Henry Ford Health and Newlab, a venture platform that partners with Michigan Central to support the mobility, energy and manufacturing startups that are part of the district. More than 2,000 professionals and 240 companies work across the 30-acre Michigan Central.

You may also like

Green Point Underway on Phase I of 200-Acre...

Harbert South Bay to Develop 162-Unit Seniors Housing...

Rockefeller Unveils Alina Apartments at 1072 West Peachtree...

Partnership Buys 6,000 SF Retail Building in Austin,...

Kane Realty Breaks Ground on 332-Unit Tributary Apartments...

JLL Arranges $61M Loan for Energy Centre Office...

Essex Capital, Ascend Begin Leasing for 545-Unit Residences...

CBRE Brokers $27.7M Sale of Office Complex in...

Jensen Infrastructure Buys 100-Acre Site for Build-to-Suit Manufacturing...