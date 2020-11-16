Michigan Department of Health Issues Three-Week Order Limiting Indoor Gatherings in Effort to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Posted on by in Michigan, Midwest

LANSING, MICH. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a new emergency order that enacts a three-week pause on indoor social gatherings and other group activities in effort to curb rapidly rising COVID-19 infection rates. Under this order, indoor residential gatherings are limited to two households at any one time. Bars and restaurants will be open for outdoor dining, carryout and delivery only. Gyms will remain open for individual exercise with strict safety measures in place. Casinos, movie theaters and group exercise classes will be closed. Professional and college sports with extreme safety measures in place may continue without spectators but all other organized sports will be prohibited. Colleges and high schools may proceed with remote learning, but in-person classes must end. The order takes effect Wednesday, Nov. 18. MDHHS says the order “is not a blanket stay-home action like in the spring.”