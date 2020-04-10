Michigan Governor Extends Stay-At-Home Order Through End of April, Limits Store Traffic

MICHIGAN — In a continued effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the state’s stay-at-home order through the end of April. As with the prior order, the motion limits gatherings and travel. The directive also requires that all workers who are not necessary to sustain or protect life to stay home.

The new order also imposes more stringent limitations on stores to reduce foot traffic and encourages residents to limit the number of household members running errands. Large stores must limit the number of people in the store at one time to no more than four customers for every 1,000 square feet of floor space. Small stores must limit capacity to 25 percent of the total occupancy limits. To regulate entry, stores must establish lines with markings for patrons to enable them to stand at least six feet apart from each other while waiting. Large stores must also close their carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries or paint departments.

Michigan currently has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. As of Thursday, April 9, there were 21,504 confirmed cases in the state and 1,076 deaths, according to the state of Michigan’s website.