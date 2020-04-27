Michigan Governor Extends Stay Home, Stay Safe Order Through May 15

MICHIGAN — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order through May 15. The new order will also require citizens to wear face coverings when they enter enclosed public spaces. Some restrictions on outdoor activities will be lifted. Landscapers, lawn-service companies and nurseries can return to work. Retailers that do not sell necessary supplies may reopen for curbside pickup or delivery. As of Sunday, April 26, there were 37,778 cases of COVID-19 and 3,315 deaths in Michigan, according to the state’s website.