Michigan Governor Extends Stay Home, Stay Safe Order Through May 28, Reopens Manufacturing

Posted on by in Michigan, Midwest

MICHIGAN — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the state’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order through May 28. The governor’s order will also enable manufacturing workers, including those at Michigan’s Big 3 auto companies, to resume work on Monday, May 11 as part of her MI Safe Start Plan. Under this order, manufacturing facilities must adopt measures to protect their workers from the spread of COVID-19. These measures include conducting a daily entry screening protocol with temperature checks, creating dedicated entry points and suspending entry of all non-essential in-person visits, including tours. Workers must also be educated on how the virus is spread, its symptoms and use of personal protective equipment. All businesses in the state — including manufacturers — must require masks to be worn when six feet of distancing is not possible.