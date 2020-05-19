Michigan Governor Orders Partial Reopening of Upper Peninsula, Traverse City Regions

MICHIGAN — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order to partially reopen the economies of the Upper Peninsula and Traverse City regions starting this Friday, May 22. Retail businesses, including bars and restaurants, will be able to open with 50 percent capacity. Some offices will also be allowed to open if the work can’t be done remotely. Cities, villages and townships may choose to take a more cautious approach if they choose because the order does not abridge their authority to restrict the operations of restaurants or bars.