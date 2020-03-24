Michigan Governor Signs ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Executive Order

Posted on by in Michigan, Midwest

LANSING, MICH. — As the COVID-19 death count in Michigan climbed to 15 on Monday, and the state’s total confirmed case count was 1,328, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, directing all Michigan businesses and operations to temporarily suspend in-person operations that are not necessary to sustain or protect life. The order is effective today and runs through April 13. Nonessential businesses could be subjected to a fine of up to $500, forced closure. Business owners who violate the order could face up to 90 days in jail, according to a spokeswoman for the Michigan Attorney General’s Office as reported by the Detroit Free Press.

The order came with a lot of questions from the business community about which businesses are considered essential and which aren’t. For instance, Ohio’s stay-at-home order includes a list of specific businesses that are considered essential, but Michigan’s order does not, according to The Detroit News. Included under Ohio’s order are contractors, laundering and dry-cleaning and hardware supply stores.

The order directs Michiganders to stay in their homes unless they’re part of a critical infrastructure workforce, engaged in an outdoor activity or performing tasks necessary to the health and safety of themselves or their family. Examples include going to the hospital or the grocery store. Individuals may only leave their home or place of residence under very limited circumstances, and they must adhere to social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when they do so, including remaining at least six feet from people from outside their household.