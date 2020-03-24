REBusinessOnline

Michigan Governor Signs ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ Executive Order

Posted on by in Michigan, Midwest

LANSING, MICH. — As the COVID-19 death count in Michigan climbed to 15 on Monday, and the state’s total confirmed case count was 1,328, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, directing all Michigan businesses and operations to temporarily suspend in-person operations that are not necessary to sustain or protect life. The order is effective today and runs through April 13. Nonessential businesses could be subjected to a fine of up to $500, forced closure. Business owners who violate the order could face up to 90 days in jail, according to a spokeswoman for the Michigan Attorney General’s Office as reported by the Detroit Free Press.

The order came with a lot of questions from the business community about which businesses are considered essential and which aren’t. For instance, Ohio’s stay-at-home order includes a list of specific businesses that are considered essential, but Michigan’s order does not, according to The Detroit News. Included under Ohio’s order are contractors, laundering and dry-cleaning and hardware supply stores.

The order directs Michiganders to stay in their homes unless they’re part of a critical infrastructure workforce, engaged in an outdoor activity or performing tasks necessary to the health and safety of themselves or their family. Examples include going to the hospital or the grocery store. Individuals may only leave their home or place of residence under very limited circumstances, and they must adhere to social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when they do so, including remaining at least six feet from people from outside their household.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
25
Webinar: The Impact of COVID-19 on Student Housing
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business