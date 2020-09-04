REBusinessOnline

Michigan Gyms, Pools to Reopen Starting Sept. 9

Posted on by in Michigan, Midwest

MICHIGAN — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive order enabling the state’s gyms and pools to reopen beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9. Gyms must require mask wearing at all times, implement six-foot social distancing and provide cleaning products. The new order also allows organized sports practices and competitions to resume but does not include the reopening of movie theaters. Gym owners have lobbied the governor tirelessly for their reopening and have suffered crippling financial losses since mid-March, according to local media reports.

