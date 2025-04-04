Michigan State, Apple to Open Manufacturing Academy in Downtown Detroit This Summer

DETROIT — Michigan State University (MSU) has partnered with Apple to open the Apple Manufacturing Academy this summer in downtown Detroit’s First National Building. The academy will offer free in-person and online courses and will be the first of its kind in the United States. While based in Detroit, the academy will be open to companies nationwide. Apple engineers, along with experts from MSU, will consult with small- and medium-sized businesses on how they can implement artificial intelligence and smart manufacturing techniques. MSU also partners with Apple on the Apple Developer Academy, with support from the Gilbert Family Foundation. This academy, located in downtown Detroit, has graduated roughly 200 participants annually since 2021.