Michigan State Approves Construction of $150M Spartan Gateway District Project, Selects Developer

EAST LANSING, MICH. — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has authorized the university to move forward with the construction of the Spartan Gateway District, a public-private campus community development project on the west side of campus along Harrison Road in East Lansing. The university has selected G&G Project Sparta LLC, a joint venture between Lansing, Mich.-based Gillespie Group and Omaha, Neb.-based Goldenrod Cos., as the developer. The project’s price tag is $150 million, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.

The Spartan Gateway District encompasses a new hotel and retail space as well as an athletics arena. The Olympics Sports Arena will support volleyball, wrestling, gymnastics, locker rooms and coaching office space in addition to a number of university classrooms. The hotel and retail space would be part of the public-private partnership between the university and the developer.

The Spartan Gateway District will be developed in multiple phases. The first phase will include the arena, which is slated to be operational by late 2027. Additional phases featuring a variety of commercial uses including a hotel, housing, office and retail spaces will follow. The timeline for the final phase, which will expand the university’s use of the facilities, is yet to be determined.

Trustees also authorized the university to issue general revenue bonds to finance capital projects and refinance existing debt. The largest projects utilizing these bonds include the construction of the Plant and Environmental Sciences Building and the Research Building in Detroit. The bonds will also enable the university to finalize funding for projects such as the Multicultural Center, Student Recreation and Wellness Center, renovations to Campbell Hall and the development of the Olympic Sports Arena.

Board members also approved a 2.9 percent increase for campus residents on dining and housing rates for the 2025-2026 academic year.