Michigan Strategic Fund Approves $270.7M Plan for Redevelopment of Former Lakeside Mall

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Strategic Fund Board have approved a $270.7 million Transformational Brownfield Plan (TBP) to support the redevelopment of the former Lakeside Mall site in Sterling Heights. The proposed plan includes roughly 1,545 residential units across nine multifamily buildings ranging in size from four to five stories, including a building targeted at residents over 55 years of age. Additionally, the project will add 154,007 square feet of new retail space, a central community park and green space and a mix of parking lots and street parking for residents and visitors.

When complete, the project is estimated to result in $621 million in total capital investment. Aside from participating in tax revenue capture to support the redevelopment plan, the City of Sterling Heights intends to proceed with a bond issuance of approximately $27.6 million to assist in the cost of the infrastructure. The total TBP incentive package will be reimbursed over 30 years.

The developer, Lakeside OOTB Ventures LLC, is a subsidiary of Lionheart Capital. Lakeside Mall closed in July 2024.