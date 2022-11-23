REBusinessOnline

Michigan’s Bavarian Inn Lodge to Undergo $80M Expansion

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Michigan, Midwest

FRANKENMUTH, MICH. — The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth, a city in central Michigan known for its Bavarian-style architecture, is set to undergo an $80 million expansion. The project will significantly enhance the lodge’s water park amenities and family entertainment offerings. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13. Once the project is completed, the Bavarian Inn Lodge will be home to Michigan’s largest indoor water park and family entertainment center at more than 140,000 square feet. Completion is slated for spring 2024, but some portions are scheduled to open in late 2023. R.C. Hendrick & Son Inc., which built all previous six phases of the lodge, is the general contractor. The property will remain open throughout the expansion project.

