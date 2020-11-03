REBusinessOnline

Micron Technology Signs Office Lease at 200,000 SF One Bethany West in Allen, Texas

ALLEN, TEXAS  — Micron Technology Inc., a provider of digital memory and storage solutions, has signed an office lease at One Bethany West, a 200,000-square-foot building located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. One Bethany West is a newly constructed, eight-story building within the 17-acre One Bethany at Watters Creek office park. The deal increases Micron’s total footprint in Allen to 36,500 square feet. The company expects to move into its new space, which will house between 112 and 200 employees, by the end of 2021.

