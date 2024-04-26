Friday, April 26, 2024
Micron to Receive $6.1B CHIPS Funding for Manufacturing Projects in Idaho, New York

by Jeff Shaw

BOISE, IDAHO, AND CLAY, N.Y. — Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has signed a preliminary memorandum of terms (PMT) with the Biden Presidential Administration to receive $6.1 billion in funding under the CHIPS and Science Act to support new microchip manufacturing operations.

The grants will support Micron’s plans to invest approximately $50 billion in gross capital expenditures for U.S. domestic memory manufacturing through 2030. These grants and additional state and local incentives will support the construction of one manufacturing facility to be co-located with the company’s existing R&D facility in Boise, as well as the construction of two manufacturing facilities in Clay, a suburb of Syracuse.

Micron says the facilities are expected to create approximately 75,000 domestic jobs over the next 20-plus years. In Idaho, this includes 2,000 Micron jobs, 4,500 construction jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs. In New York, this includes 9,000 Micron jobs, 4,500 construction jobs and 40,000 indirect jobs. The two projects, as planned, will represent the single largest private investments ever made in the states of Idaho and New York, according to the company.

