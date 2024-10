GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Microsoft Corp. has acquired 274 acres in Dorr, a southern suburb of Grand Rapids, for an undisclosed price. The property is located at 4400 144th Ave. and 14th Street. Matt Wickstra, Shawn O’Brien and Julie O’Brien of Colliers represented Microsoft in the transaction. Colliers also represented Microsoft in its purchase of 316 acres at 76th Street SE in Caledonia, bringing the company’s total holdings in the region to nearly 590 acres.