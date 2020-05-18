REBusinessOnline

Microsoft Leases 523,000 SF in Atlanta’s West Midtown District, Expects to Create 1,500 Jobs

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast

Microsoft’s new offices will span 523,000 square feet and be situated within Atlantic Yards, five miles north of downtown Atlanta. (Photo courtesy of Hines)

ATLANTA — Microsoft Corp. is investing $75 million for its new office space at Atlantic Station in West Midtown Atlanta. The software giant is leasing 523,000 square feet within Atlantic Yards, a two-building office project that Hines and Invesco Real Estate are developing and where Microsoft will be the sole office tenant. The company expects to open its new offices in summer 2021 and create 1,500 high-tech jobs. Microsoft plans for the new space to focus on artificial intelligence and cloud services and include retail space. In metro Atlanta, Microsoft currently operates a cloud computing engineering center in the Coda Building at Technology Square and maintains offices in Buckhead and at Avalon in Alpharetta, another project co-developed by Hines. Hines and Invesco Real Estate also co-developed T3 West Midtown within Atlantic Station, which has attracted other high-profile technology companies such as Facebook.

