Microsoft Signs 50,000 SF Office Lease at 830 Brickell in Downtown Miami

MIAMI — Microsoft, a Redmond, Wash.-based computer software and electronics retailer, will open a 50,000-square-foot office inside 830 Brickell in downtown Miami. Microsoft is the second major firm to join the tenant roster at 830 Brickell this year, along with private equity firm, Thoma Bravo, which will lease 36,500 square feet on the top two floors in the tower.

830 Brickell, a 55-story office building in the city’s Brickell district, is currently under construction. Slated for delivery in 2022, the 640,000-square-foot tower was designed by architecture firm Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill, with interiors done by Italian architecture and design company Iosa Ghini Associati. Community amenities will include a health and wellness center, restaurant, open-air rooftop lounge, private conference facility for tenants and 24-hour concierge service.

Alexander Brown of Colliers International represented Microsoft in the lease negotiations. Andrew Trench, Brian Gale and Ryan Holtzman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord in the transaction on behalf of developers, OKO Group and Cain International. Cushman & Wakefield is serving as the tower’s exclusive leasing agent.