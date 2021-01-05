Microsoft Signs Office Lease at The Ion in Midtown Houston

HOUSTON — Microsoft has signed a lease to occupy an undisclosed amount of space at The Ion, a 300,000-square-foot office project located at 4201 Main St. in Midtown Houston that is a redevelopment of the former Sears building. More than 50 percent of the office space at the 16-acre site is now leased to commercial tenants including Microsoft and Chevron. The Redmond, Wash.-based tech giant will use the space to further develop its Azure cloud storage and similar platforms. Rice Management Co. is leading the redevelopment of The Ion and expects the project to be ready for occupancy this year. Savills handles leasing of the property.