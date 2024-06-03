Monday, June 3, 2024
45-Enterprise-Aliso-Viejo-CA
Located in Aliso Viejo, Calif., 45 Enterprise offers 242,706 square feet of office space. (Image courtesy of CBRE)
MicroVention Acquires 242,706 SF Office Building in Aliso Viejo, California for $42.2M

by Amy Works

ALISO VIEJO, CALIF. — MicroVention, a neuroendovascular medical device company, has purchased 45 Enterprise, a nine-story office building in the Orange County city of Aliso Viejo. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $42.2 million, or $183 per square foot.

Built in 2007 and renovated in 2022, the 242,706-square-foot building was vacant at the time of sale. The property features open floorplates, an onsite cafeteria, conference and meeting rooms, premier building signage and a parking ratio of 4.6 spaces to every 1,000 rentable square feet.

Carol Trapani and Allison Kelly of CBRE represented the buyer in the deal.

