CHICAGO — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has arranged the sale of Lawndale Plaza, a 104,240-square-foot shopping center in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood. Anchored by Freshway Market, the property is home to Citi Trends, Taco Bell, PNC, Rainbow, Cosmo Superstore and O’Reilly Auto Parts. Rick Drogosz and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the seller, Mercer Street Holdings Three. Acre Investment Co. LLC was the buyer.