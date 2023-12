MOKENA, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has arranged the sale of Prairie Crossings, a 109,079-square-foot shopping center in Mokena, a southern suburb of Chicago. Tenants at the property include Chipotle, Panera, Hair Cuttery, Massage Envy, Botti Chiropractic and Sloan Stevens Salon. Rick Drogosz, Ben Wineman and Joe Girardi of Mid-America represented the seller, IRC Retail Centers/DRA Advisors. First-Tek Inc. was the buyer. Pine Tree served as property manager.