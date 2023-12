APPLETON, WIS. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has arranged the sale of Westhill Plaza in Appleton for an undisclosed price. The 114,221-square-foot shopping center is 93 percent leased to tenants such as Burlington, Boot Barn and Party City. Rick Drogosz, Emily Gadomski and Dan Rosenfeld of Mid-America represented the seller, CRG Investments. Brookwood Capital Advisors was the buyer.