Mid-America Arranges Sale of 182,051 SF Shopping Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

FORT WAYNE, IND. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has arranged the sale of Covington Plaza, a 182,051-square-foot shopping center in Fort Wayne. Anchor tenants include The Fresh Market, Office Depot, Planet Fitness and The Woodhouse Day Spa. Other tenants include Pet Supplies Plus, Tequila Mexican Cantina, Cap n’ Cork, Christopher James Menswear and Catablu Grille. Ben Wineman, Joe Girardi, Rick Drogosz and Eric Geskermann of Mid-America represented the seller, Broad Reach Retail Partners. Charleston, S.C.-based Ziff Real Estate Partners was the buyer.