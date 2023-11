GENEVA, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has arranged the sale of Randall Square in Geneva, a western suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The 226,029-square-foot shopping center is home to Marshalls, Michaels, Ulta, Old Navy, PetSmart, Men’s Wearhouse and more. Joe Girardi, Rick Drogosz and Ben Wineman of Mid-America represented the seller, IRC Retail Centers/DRA Advisors. Viking Partners was the buyer. Pine Tree served as property manager.