Mid-America Arranges Sale of 409,000 SF Shopping Center in Saginaw, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

SAGINAW, MICH. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has arranged the sale of Valley Center in Saginaw for an undisclosed price. The 409,000-square-foot shopping center is home to tenants such as T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Burlington, Michaels, PetSmart, Barnes & Noble, DSW, Old Navy, Ulta, Five Below and Dollar Tree. The center is 88 percent leased. Ben Wineman and Daniel Stern of Mid-America represented the seller, an institutional investor. A private family office was the buyer.