GENEVA, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has arranged the sale of Randall Square Shops in Geneva, about 40 miles west of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The 54,147-square-foot retail center is home to McAlister’s Deli, Hand and Stone Massage, For Eyes, Men’s Wearhouse, Golf Tec, Milan Laser and Popeye’s. Joe Girardi and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the seller, Viking Partners. Chicago-based Northpond Partners was the buyer.