Mid-America Arranges Sale of 580,477 SF Shopping Center in Orland Park, Illinois

ORLAND PARK, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has arranged the sale of Orland Park Place, a 580,477-square-foot shopping center in the southern Chicago suburb of Orland Park. The asset was 93 percent leased at the time of sale. Tenants include Nordstrom Rack, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Steinhafel’s Furniture, Ashley Home Store, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Barnes & Noble and Planet Fitness. The sale included the primary 568,577-square-foot inline center as well as one 11,900-square-foot freestanding restaurant outparcel. The seller, PMAT Real Estate Investments, retains ownership of the five outlot buildings fronting LaGrange Road that total more than 65,000 square feet. Ben Wineman, Joe Girardi, Rick Drogosz and Patrick Corrigan of Mid-America represented the seller. A private partnership led by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. was the buyer. The sales price was $60 million, according to Crain’s Chicago Business.