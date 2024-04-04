Mid-America Arranges Sale of 68,121 SF North & Clybourn Retail Property in Chicago

CHICAGO — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has arranged the sale of North & Clybourn, a 68,121-square-foot retail center in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, for an undisclosed price. North & Clybourn is anchored by Crate & Barrel and The Container Store, which have occupied the property for 25 years. Additional tenants include Potbelly, LensCrafters and Sweetgreen. Joe Girardi and Stan Nitzberg of Mid-America brokered the sale on behalf of the private seller. Hines U.S. Property Partners was the buyer.