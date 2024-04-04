Thursday, April 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Crate & Barrel and The Container Store are anchor tenants at North & Clybourn.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Mid-America Arranges Sale of 68,121 SF North & Clybourn Retail Property in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has arranged the sale of North & Clybourn, a 68,121-square-foot retail center in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, for an undisclosed price. North & Clybourn is anchored by Crate & Barrel and The Container Store, which have occupied the property for 25 years. Additional tenants include Potbelly, LensCrafters and Sweetgreen. Joe Girardi and Stan Nitzberg of Mid-America brokered the sale on behalf of the private seller. Hines U.S. Property Partners was the buyer.

You may also like

Foundry Commercial Purchases Shopton Square Retail Center in...

Versal Negotiates Sale of 64-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Construction Resources to Open Design Center at Westside...

Chinese Restaurant Signs Two Leases Totaling 12,543 SF...

Three Tenants to Join Haymarket Village Center in...

Colliers Brokers $43.4M Sale of Affordable Multifamily Property...

Ares Management Buys 258,506 SF Distribution Facility in...

AlpHubbard Acquires Burger King-Occupied Restaurant Building in Coos...

Continental Signs 49,977 SF Industrial Lease in Metro...