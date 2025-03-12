Mid-America Arranges Sale of 85,880 SF Shopping Center in Fitchburg, Wisconsin

FITCHBURG, WIS. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has arranged the sale of Hatchery Hill Towne Center in the Madison suburb of Fitchburg for an undisclosed price. Shadow anchored by Pick ‘n Save, the 85,880-square-foot shopping center was 80 percent leased at the time of sale. Tenants include Panera Bread, Verizon, Cold Stone Creamery, MOD Pizza, Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co., Anytime Fitness, Kim’s Nails and Tabby & Jack’s Pet Supplies. Rick Drogosz and Dan Rosenfeld of Mid-America represented the seller, Bridge33 Capital. Brar Investments was the buyer.