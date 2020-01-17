Mid-America Brokers $1.1M Sale of Retail Building in Evergreen Park, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The 5,851-square-foot retail building is home to Cousins Subs, Hair Cuttery and The Crazy Crab.

EVERGREEN PARK, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the $1.1 million sale of an outlot at Evergreen Marketplace in Evergreen Park, about 15 miles south of Chicago. The 5,851-square-foot retail building is home to Cousins Subs, Hair Cuttery and The Crazy Crab. Ben Wineman and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the seller, Sterling Bay. A private buyer purchased the asset.