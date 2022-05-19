REBusinessOnline

Mid-America Brokers $29.2M Sale of Shopping Center in Chicago’s Elston Corridor

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

CHICAGO — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Elston Logan Plaza in Chicago’s Elston Corridor for $29.2 million. Anchored by HomeGoods, the shopping center spans 56,080 square feet. Additional tenants include Chipotle, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Forever Yogurt, David’s Bridal, Verizon, T-Mobile and The Vitamin Shoppe. Joe Girardi and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the seller, Novak Construction Co. Newport Capital Partners was the buyer.

