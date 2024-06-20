Thursday, June 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Northpond Partners purchased Iroquois Center.
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestRetail

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 108,412 SF Iroquois Center in Naperville, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Iroquois Center, a 108,412-square-foot retail center in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. Northpond Partners purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. Some of the tenants at the value-add property include Planet Fitness, Duly Health and Care, Illiana Financial Credit Union and Cookies by Design. Joe Girardi, Rick Drogosz and Bine Wineman of Mid-America represented the seller, IRC Retail Centers/DRA Advisors. Pine Tree managed the property.

You may also like

Lessen to Relocate Chicago Office to 77,000 SF...

Summit Design + Build Completes Two Burdeen’s Jewelry...

JLL Arranges Sale of 96-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing...

LK Esthetics Leases 1,400 SF at Beck Village...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 180,000 SF...

Big V Property Group Acquires 303,297 SF Johns...

Batteries Plus Signs Six-Unit Franchise Deal in Louisiana

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $64.1M in Acquisition Financing...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 93,550 SF Desert Canyon...