Mid-America Brokers Sale of 108,412 SF Iroquois Center in Naperville, Illinois

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Iroquois Center, a 108,412-square-foot retail center in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. Northpond Partners purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. Some of the tenants at the value-add property include Planet Fitness, Duly Health and Care, Illiana Financial Credit Union and Cookies by Design. Joe Girardi, Rick Drogosz and Bine Wineman of Mid-America represented the seller, IRC Retail Centers/DRA Advisors. Pine Tree managed the property.