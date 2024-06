WAUKESHA, WIS. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Silvernail Plaza, a 116,135-square-foot shopping center in the western Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. The sales price was undisclosed. Major tenants at the property include grocer Metro Market and Dollar Tree. Outlots Wendy’s, Arby’s and Firestone were included in the sale. Rick Drogosz, Dan Rosenfeld and Scott Satula of Mid-America represented the seller, United Properties. Essential Growth Properties was the buyer.