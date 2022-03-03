REBusinessOnline

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 116,707 SF Shopping Center in Columbus

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Market at Stelzer in Columbus for an undisclosed price. Giant Eagle anchors the 116,707-square-foot shopping center. Other tenants include Subway, Wingstop, WellNow Hometown Urgent Care, El Rodeo Mexican restaurant, The UPS Store and Marco’s Pizza. Joe Girardi and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America, along with Andrew Montooth of Newmark, represented the seller, Continental Real Estate Cos. The asset sold to a private buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  