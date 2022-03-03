Mid-America Brokers Sale of 116,707 SF Shopping Center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Market at Stelzer in Columbus for an undisclosed price. Giant Eagle anchors the 116,707-square-foot shopping center. Other tenants include Subway, Wingstop, WellNow Hometown Urgent Care, El Rodeo Mexican restaurant, The UPS Store and Marco’s Pizza. Joe Girardi and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America, along with Andrew Montooth of Newmark, represented the seller, Continental Real Estate Cos. The asset sold to a private buyer.