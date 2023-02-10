Mid-America Brokers Sale of 116,992 SF Shopping Center in Countryside, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Salem Square is fully leased.

COUNTRYSIDE, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Salem Square in Countryside, a southwest suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. The 116,992-square-foot shopping center is fully leased to tenants such as TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls, ATI Physical Therapy, Famous Footwear, Mangia Mangia, Great Clips, Card Frenzy and Magic Nails. Rick Drogosz and Joe Girardi of Mid-America represented the seller, IRC Retail Centers/DRA Advisors. A private real estate investment firm was the buyer.