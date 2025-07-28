Mid-America Brokers Sale of 151,121 SF Fairlane North Shopping Center in Dearborn, Michigan

DEARBORN, MICH. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Fairlane North, a 151,121-square-foot shopping center in Dearborn. Dabaja Brothers Development Group, a metro Detroit-based company, was the buyer. The asset will be rebranded as Dabaja Fairlane North Properties. The center is fully leased to Value City Furniture, Crunch Fitness, Forman Mills, Happy’s Outlet and Verizon. Shadow anchors include Walmart, The Home Depot and Launch Family Entertainment. Ben Wineman, Eric Geskermann, Daniel Stern and Tony Schmitt of Mid-America represented the seller, a private investment group. Ali Charara of Century 21 Curran & Oberski represented the buyer. The transaction represents the final component in the disposition of Fairlane North, as Mid-America previously represented the seller in the sales of the Launch and Home Depot parcels.