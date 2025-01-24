Mid-America Brokers Sale of 151,673 SF Bloomfield Plaza Shopping Center in Suburban Detroit

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Bloomfield Plaza, a 151,673-square-foot shopping center in the Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Hills. The sales price was undisclosed. Anchor tenants at the fully leased property include Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace and Trader Joe’s. Additional tenants include Andiamo Italian, CVS, Planet Fitness and Sephora. Located at the southwest corner of Maple and Telegraph Roads, the center has served the community since 1957. Ben Wineman and Daniel Stern of Mid-America represented the seller, the family owners of Bloomfield Plaza’s original developer. Jack Berke of Taylor Real Estate Services represented the buyer, a private investor.