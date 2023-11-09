Mid-America Brokers Sale of 16 Retail Storefronts in Chicago

CHICAGO — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of The Chicago High-Street Retail Portfolio, a collection of 16 street retail buildings totaling over 75,000 square feet in Chicago’s Lincoln Park and Bucktown neighborhoods. Tenants within the portfolio include Lululemon, Warby Parker, Blue Mercury, Summer House Santa Monica, Ramen-San, Barry’s Bootcamp, One Medical, Little Green Tree House, OVME, Lush Cosmetics and Bond Vet. Joe Girardi and Rick Drogosz of Mid-America represented the institutional seller. The sales price and buyer were undisclosed.