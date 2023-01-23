REBusinessOnline

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 17,343 SF Retail Property in Chicago’s River North

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

CVS anchors Huron & Wells.

CHICAGO — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Huron & Wells, a 17,343-square-foot retail property in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The sales price was undisclosed. A newly renovated CVS store anchors the property. Additional tenants include aesthetic dermatology clinic Laser Away, Japanese restaurant Cocoro and fitness concept Vibez Fit. Joe Girardi and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the Chicago-based private seller. Josh York of Syndicated Equities represented the California-based 1031 exchange buyer.

