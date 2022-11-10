Mid-America Brokers Sale of 178,784 SF Shopping Center in Brookfield, Wisconsin

Shoppers World of Brookfield is fully leased.

BROOKFIELD, WIS. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Shoppers World of Brookfield, a 178,784-square-foot shopping center in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield. The sales price was undisclosed. Tenants at the fully leased property include Ross Dress for Less, Burlington, Xperience Fitness and Best Buy Outlet. Metro Market, operated by Kroger Co., shadow anchors the property.

Ben Wineman, Emily Gadomski and Dan Rosenfeld of Mid-America represented the seller, an affiliate of New Orleans-based private investment firm, PMAT. Brandon Goodman, Spencer Strong, Sage Shepard and Nate Monson of Colliers represented the buyer, a private investor completing a 1031 exchange. PMAT purchased the center in 2019 when it was 78 percent occupied.