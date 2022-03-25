REBusinessOnline

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 193,657 SF Shopping Center in Rockford, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

ROCKFORD, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Group has brokered the sale of State Street Market in Rockford for an undisclosed price. The 193,657-square-foot shopping center is positioned at the northwest corner of State Street and Trainer Road. The property is 69 percent leased to Burlington, Dollar Tree, Jo-Ann Fabric, Old Chicago and PetSmart. Rick Drogosz of Mid-America represented the seller, Highlands REIT, and the buyer, Rhino Investments.

