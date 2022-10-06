Mid-America Brokers Sale of 21,571 SF Retail Center in Chicago’s Beverly Neighborhood
CHICAGO — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Shops of Beverly, a 21,571-square-foot retail center in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood. The fully leased property is home to tenants such as Chipotle, Chase Bank and For Eyes. Rick Drogosz and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the seller, Sperry Equities. A private investor purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.
