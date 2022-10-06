Mid-America Brokers Sale of 21,571 SF Retail Center in Chicago’s Beverly Neighborhood

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Shops of Beverly is home to Chipotle, Chase Bank and For Eyes.

CHICAGO — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Shops of Beverly, a 21,571-square-foot retail center in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood. The fully leased property is home to tenants such as Chipotle, Chase Bank and For Eyes. Rick Drogosz and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the seller, Sperry Equities. A private investor purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.