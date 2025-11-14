Friday, November 14, 2025
Mid-America Brokers Sale of 255,704 SF Wind Point Shopping Center in Batavia, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

BATAVIA, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Wind Point Shopping Center, a 255,704-square-foot, grocery-anchored community center in the Chicago suburb of Batavia. The property is 98.7 percent leased to tenants such as Aldi, Kohl’s, Hobby Lobby, Harbor Freight Tools, OfficeMax, HobbyTown, Picked!, PetLand and AT&T. The center is positioned on the retail corridor or Randall Road. Ben Wineman and Emily Gadomski of Mid-America represented the seller, PMAT Real Estate Investments. Core Equity Partners was the buyer.

