Mid-America Brokers Sale of 276,244 SF Waterside Marketplace Shopping Center in Suburban Detroit

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Waterside Marketplace, a 276,244-square-foot shopping center in the northeast Detroit suburb of Chesterfield Township. The sales price was undisclosed. The property, located at the interchange of I-94 and 23 Mile Road, is 93 percent leased to tenants such as TJ Maxx, Sierra, Burlington, Best Buy, Ulta, DSW and Old Navy. Ben Wineman, Emily Gadomski and Daniel Stern of Mid-America represented the seller, New Orleans-based PMAT Real Estate Investments. Alpharetta, Ga.-based Octave Holdings and Investments was the buyer.