Mid-America Brokers Sale of 282,608 SF Shopping Center in Russellville, Arkansas

RUSSELLVILLE, ARK. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Valley Park Centre, a 282,608-square-foot regional shopping center in Russellville, a town within the Arkansas River Valley region. Dallas-based The Woodmont Cos. purchased the big-box retail center for an undisclosed price. Ben Wineman of Mid-America, along with Hank Kelley of Kelley Commercial Real Estate Partners, represented the seller, a joint venture between Atlanta-based RCG Ventures and an unnamed investment partner based in New York City. Valley Park Centre was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress for Less, Belk, JC Penney, Shoe Carnival, Hibbett Sports, Hobby Lobby, PetSmart and Five Below.