Mid-America Brokers Sale of 317,006 SF Crystal Point Shopping Center in Suburban Chicago

CRYSTAL LAKE, ILL. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Crystal Point, a 317,006-square-foot shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake. The sales price was undisclosed. The grocery-anchored property is 87 percent leased and features a vacant Bed Bath & Beyond space. Tenants include TJ Maxx, Best Buy, Ross Dress for Less, The Fresh Market, Ulta, Steinhafels Furniture and Cost Plus World Market. Ben Wineman, Rick Drogosz and Joe Girardi of Mid-America represented the seller, IRC Retail Centers/DRA Advisors. PMAT Real Estate Investments was the buyer. The sale marks the 100th transaction for PMAT since its inception in 2003. The property was managed by Pine Tree.