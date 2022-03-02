Mid-America Brokers Sale of 333,329 SF Shopping Center Near Muskegon, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

NORTON SHORES, MICH. — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of Lakeshore Marketplace in Norton Shores, a city in western Michigan near Muskegon. Milwaukee-based Berengaria Development purchased the 333,329-square-foot shopping center for an undisclosed price. Tenants include T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Burlington, Hobby Lobby, Dunham’s Sports, Petco, Dollar Tree, Barnes & Noble, Old Navy and Five Below. Ben Wineman and Daniel Stern of Mid-America represented the seller, a joint venture between an affiliate of Atlanta-based RCG Ventures LLC and a New York City-based partner.