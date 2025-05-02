Friday, May 2, 2025
The Ellington Retail is fully leased and anchored by Whole Foods Market.
AcquisitionsMichiganMidwestRetail

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 34,431 SF Retail Property in Detroit’s Midtown District

by Kristin Harlow

DETROIT — Mid-America Real Estate Corp. has brokered the sale of The Ellington Retail, a 34,431-square-foot, grocery-anchored property in Detroit’s Midtown neighborhood. The property sold to a private investor and included a leasehold interest in the adjacent parking structure. The center is fully leased to Whole Foods Market, Bank of America, Chase Bank, FedEx Office, Great Expressions Dental, Pure Barre and Qargo Coffee. Ben Wineman and Daniel Stern of Mid-America represented the seller and original master plan developer of the site, Detroit-based The Platform. Jon Kouza of AQRE Advisors represented the buyer.

